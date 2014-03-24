Si avvicina a grandi passi l'edizione 2015 del Tecnica-MaXi-Race, in programma tra il 28 e il 31 maggio 2015 ad Anecy (Francia): già registrati oltre 7000 runner da 51 diverse nazioni per partecipare a ben sette diversi format di gara.

Nel contesto della manifestazione avrà luogo la 5^ edizione dello IAU Trail World Championships.

Lo slogan: An event created by runners for all runners!

An event on the "rise" and increasingly international... Since its inception in 2011, the Tenica-MaXi-Race has grown at an extremely fast pace and has experienced a fivefold increase in the number of participants over just 3 editions.

This year the event will host the 2015 IAU Trail World Championships, welcoming a swarm of elite athletes from the four corners of the planet, as well as thousands of amateur enthusiasts happy to rub shoulders on the same trails with the world's best trail runners and discover the amazing ridgelines and summits high above Lake Annecy and the alpine town of Annecy-le-Vieux.

Seven open race formats around Lake Annecy. From 86km to 4km, the Tenica-MaXi-Race equals seven races that will take place from May 29 to 31, 2015. "Created by runners for runners", all race formats for this open event offer participating runners, elite or amateur, their distance of choice.

86 km, solo, as a two or four person relay team, in one or two days... 43 km for a half loop around the lake... 15 km exclusively for women... 850 m straight up...

There will be hundreds of families on the trails all along the course. Men, women, children, groups of friends or elite international runners, the Tenica-Maxi-Race brings together all of the key ingredients for a major trail race and represents one of the most important events at the beginning of the season.

Runners from all walks of life

Running for a cause? After the Marathon des Sables in 2014, Gilles wanted to continue to run to benefit the France Parkinson association (his father has suffered from Parkinson's disease for 7 years). With 10 marathons under his belt, he is running the Tecnica-MaXi-Race with two friends to discover the region, to meet other trail runners, and to bolster his own individual performance.

Running with friends? For the 15k, a group of 4 girlfriends from the ASPTT Charleville-Mézières athletics club have only recently started running. An idea, a fun challenge, and a spot at the starting line for the 15km Trail Découverte, their goal for the spring!

Running, an intergenerational connection? Six of them will participate in every race: Huges and his sister Amélie will run the Tenica-MaXi-Race. The beautiful landscapes around Lake Annecy and the opportunity to run the same course as the World Championships are their motivation. Héloïse, their friend, will run the Marathon Race, Aurélie, another friend, and Stéphanie, Hugues' wife, will run the Trail Découverte on Sunday for their first experience trail running. "They will also be our assistance crew for our race." Last but not least, Anaïs,Stéphanie's 10 year old daughter, will run the Kids' Trail in order to partake in the event. Only Saël, Hugues and Stéphanie's 2 year old son will sit this one out, he is just a bit too young!

Running as a couple? Couples in love who plan to run the Tenica-MaXi-Race together... for better or worse!

By the numbers

7000 registered runners

51 countries

400 volunteers

780 barriers

3.5km of banners

25,000 L of water and only 4000 bottles

6800 bottles of Gatorade

2800 bottles of Pepsi

180kg of peanuts, walnuts, and cashews

150 boxes of Quaker oats

Record participation for the relays: 400 teams

The Femina Race (100% for women): more than 300 women

68 years old, the oldest person participating in the Femina Race

80 years old for the event's oldest participant

For the 86km Tecnica-MaXi-Race, 787 runners from 40 to 49 years old.

For all races combined, 84% of registered runners are from France and 27.45% from the Haute-Savoie, the most represented French department.

Running in an exceptionally beautiful natural environment. Lake Annecy, located at 446 meters elevation, is the second largest glacial lake in France, and formed approximately 18,000 years ago. The Bornes Mountains rise steeply over the eastern shoreline, while on the west shore the Bauges Mountains rise more gently. The lake's southern end is a marshy area protected since 1974, when the Bout-du-Lac Nature Reserve was created. Unique flora and fauna live there. To the east is the Roc de Chère Nature Reserve, another of the area's major ecological sites where steep cliffs plunge into the lake's clear waters. These cliffs provide refuge to the crag martin and the peregrine falcon, as well as more than 560 flourishing species of flowers and plants.

In this exceptional natural setting, in the town of Annecy-le-Vieux, sports are ubiquitous. Paragliding, rock climbing, kayaking, sailing, rowing, hiking, and trail running to name a few. There are more than 40 sports clubs with a total of 6000 members. This athletic town hosts major sporting events, and well-known athletes live in the area, like Edgar Grospiron, three-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist in mogul skiing, Cyrille Mark, French acrobatic paragliding champion, Vincent Jay, gold medalist in the sprint biathlon, Sylvie Becaert, silver medalist in the biathlon relay at the Vancouver Winter Olympics, and sprinter Chistophe Lemaitre, who was junior European and World champion in 2009, European Champion in 2010, European Team Champion in 2011, European Champion in 2012...