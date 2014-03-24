Overblog
2 aprile 2015

Tecnica-MaXi Race 2015. Già registati 7000 runner da 51 nazioni per sette diversi format di gara

Tecnica-MaXi Race 2015. Già registati 7000 runner da 51 nazioni per sette diversi format di gara
Tecnica-MaXi Race 2015. Già registati 7000 runner da 51 nazioni per sette diversi format di gara
Tecnica-MaXi Race 2015. Già registati 7000 runner da 51 nazioni per sette diversi format di gara

Si avvicina a grandi passi l'edizione 2015 del Tecnica-MaXi-Race, in programma tra il 28 e il 31 maggio 2015 ad Anecy (Francia): già registrati oltre 7000 runner da 51 diverse nazioni per partecipare a ben sette diversi format di gara.

Nel contesto della manifestazione avrà luogo la 5^ edizione dello IAU Trail World Championships.
Lo slogan: An event created by runners for all runners!

An event on the "rise" and increasingly international... Since its inception in 2011, the Tenica-MaXi-Race has grown at an extremely fast pace and has experienced a fivefold increase in the number of participants over just 3 editions.

This year the event will host the 2015 IAU Trail World Championships, welcoming a swarm of elite athletes from the four corners of the planet, as well as thousands of amateur enthusiasts happy to rub shoulders on the same trails with the world's best trail runners and discover the amazing ridgelines and summits high above Lake Annecy and the alpine town of Annecy-le-Vieux.

Seven open race formats around Lake Annecy. From 86km to 4km, the Tenica-MaXi-Race equals seven races that will take place from May 29 to 31, 2015. "Created by runners for runners", all race formats for this open event offer participating runners, elite or amateur, their distance of choice.

86 km, solo, as a two or four person relay team, in one or two days... 43 km for a half loop around the lake... 15 km exclusively for women... 850 m straight up...

There will be hundreds of families on the trails all along the course. Men, women, children, groups of friends or elite international runners, the Tenica-Maxi-Race brings together all of the key ingredients for a major trail race and represents one of the most important events at the beginning of the season.

 

Runners from all walks of life

Running for a cause? After the Marathon des Sables in 2014, Gilles wanted to continue to run to benefit the France Parkinson association (his father has suffered from Parkinson's disease for 7 years). With 10 marathons under his belt, he is running the Tecnica-MaXi-Race with two friends to discover the region, to meet other trail runners, and to bolster his own individual performance.

 

Running with friends? For the 15k, a group of 4 girlfriends from the ASPTT Charleville-Mézières athletics club have only recently started running. An idea, a fun challenge, and a spot at the starting line for the 15km Trail Découverte, their goal for the spring!

 

Running, an intergenerational connection? Six of them will participate in every race: Huges and his sister Amélie will run the Tenica-MaXi-Race. The beautiful landscapes around Lake Annecy and the opportunity to run the same course as the World Championships are their motivation. Héloïse, their friend, will run the Marathon Race, Aurélie, another friend, and Stéphanie, Hugues' wife, will run the Trail Découverte on Sunday for their first experience trail running. "They will also be our assistance crew for our race." Last but not least, Anaïs,Stéphanie's 10 year old daughter, will run the Kids' Trail in order to partake in the event. Only Saël, Hugues and Stéphanie's 2 year old son will sit this one out, he is just a bit too young!

Running as a couple? Couples in love who plan to run the Tenica-MaXi-Race together... for better or worse!

By the numbers

  • 7000 registered runners
  • 51 countries
  • 400 volunteers
  • 780 barriers
  • 3.5km of banners
  • 25,000 L of water and only 4000 bottles
  • 6800 bottles of Gatorade
  • 2800 bottles of Pepsi
  • 180kg of peanuts, walnuts, and cashews
  • 150 boxes of Quaker oats
  • Record participation for the relays: 400 teams
  • The Femina Race (100% for women): more than 300 women
  • 68 years old, the oldest person participating in the Femina Race
  • 80 years old for the event's oldest participant
  • For the 86km Tecnica-MaXi-Race, 787 runners from 40 to 49 years old.
  • For all races combined, 84% of registered runners are from France and 27.45% from the Haute-Savoie, the most represented French department.

 

Running in an exceptionally beautiful natural environment. Lake Annecy, located at 446 meters elevation, is the second largest glacial lake in France, and formed approximately 18,000 years ago. The Bornes Mountains rise steeply over the eastern shoreline, while on the west shore the Bauges Mountains rise more gently. The lake's southern end is a marshy area protected since 1974, when the Bout-du-Lac Nature Reserve was created. Unique flora and fauna live there. To the east is the Roc de Chère Nature Reserve, another of the area's major ecological sites where steep cliffs plunge into the lake's clear waters. These cliffs provide refuge to the crag martin and the peregrine falcon, as well as more than 560 flourishing species of flowers and plants.

In this exceptional natural setting, in the town of Annecy-le-Vieux, sports are ubiquitous. Paragliding, rock climbing, kayaking, sailing, rowing, hiking, and trail running to name a few. There are more than 40 sports clubs with a total of 6000 members. This athletic town hosts major sporting events, and well-known athletes live in the area, like Edgar Grospiron, three-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist in mogul skiing, Cyrille Mark, French acrobatic paragliding champion, Vincent Jay, gold medalist in the sprint biathlon, Sylvie Becaert, silver medalist in the biathlon relay at the Vancouver Winter Olympics, and sprinter Chistophe Lemaitre, who was junior European and World champion in 2009, European Champion in 2010, European Team Champion in 2011, European Champion in 2012...

 

Tecnica-MaXi Race 2015. Già registati 7000 runner da 51 nazioni per sette diversi format di gara

PROGRAM

 

Thursday, May 28

19:00: Opening ceremony for the 2015 IAU Trail World Championships

Location: along the shores of Lake Annecy

 

 

Race start times

Friday, May 29

18:30

Vertical Race

 

Saturday, May 30

03:30: 2015 IAU Trail World Championships

05:00Tecnica-MaXi-Race

06:00: Team-Race, 2 and 4 persons

06:00Compressport XL-Race, day 1

08:30Femina Race

Sunday, May 31

07:00Compressport XL-Race, day 2

08:00: Marathon Race

09:00: Trail découverte intro run

 

 

The first to finish

Friday, May 29

19:00

Vertical Race

 

Saturday, May 30

12:00: 2015 IAU Trail World Championships

13:20Tecnica-MaXi-Race

13:30: Team-Race, 2 and 4 persons

10:00Femina Race

Sunday, May 31

13:00Compressport XL-Race, day 2

13:00: Marathon Race

11:00: Trail découverte, intro run

 

 

 

Awards ceremony

 

Saturday, May 30

16:00Femina Race

19:00: 2015 IAU Trail World Championships

Sunday, May 31

16:00Compressport XL Race - Marathon Race - Trail découverte

Tecnica-MaXi-Race - Team-Race 2 and 4 - Vertical Race
31 marzo 2015

IAU Campionato del Mondo 24 ore su strada (+ Europeo) 2015. Dopo la notizia bomba dell'arresto di Caporaso per evasione fiscale, totale incertezza nel mondo degli appassionati di Ultra

(Maurizio Crispi) Tutti gli appassionati di ultramaratona, ansiosi di vedere lo svolgimento del Campionato del Mondo IAU 24 ore su strada 2015, in programma a Torino tra l'11 e il 12 aprile 2015, sono in trepidazione: la loro attesa resa ancora più febbrile dal fatto che il Campionato del Mondo 2014 non si è fatto, dopo un'estenuante e grottesco balletto di cambi di location dell'ultima ora, sino al definitivo annullamento, si trovano a dover fronteggiare lo spettro di un'analoga situazione, proprio quando si pensava che tutto stesse andando in porto.
Dalla conclusione dell'edizione di "Recordando", nel Parco Ruffini di Torino, cui è stata abbinata la 2^ edizione della 6 ore di Torino, come prova generale del circuito di gara, didimato dai misuratori FIDAL, su cui avrebbe dovuto svolgersi il Campionato del Mondo IAU, c'è stato il silenzio stampa: da parte di Vincenzo Caporaso, alla guida di "Il Giro d'Italia Run", società torinese che si è assunta il compito di organizzare a Torino del Mondo, e del suo staff non sono più giunti comunicati stampa: una vera stranezza, in controtendenza con la sovrabbondanza di comunicazioni in fase di avvicinamento agli eventi sportivi organizzati dalla compagine.

Ed ora arriva la notizia "bomba" che, non senza la costernazione di quanti la sentano, Enzo Caporaso è stato arrestato perché condannato in via definitiva per reati fiscali compiuti nel corso della sa precedente attività lavorativa (come parte dirigente d'una società di un< società di consulenze informatiche).

Questo è ciò che si sa, attraverso articoli comparsi sulla stampa locale (cronaca), come quello di cui è riportato sotto il link (Repubblica.it, cronacadi Torino), con qualche imprecisione in merito alla parte "sportiva" della situazione.
Dunque Caporaso non è più, al momento, disponibile.

C'è da chiedersi se qualcuno sarà in condizione - o vorrà - prendere su di sé l'onere di portare a compimento l'impegno assunto - del resto non da Caporaso in prima persona, ma dalla Società sportiva da lui diretta.

Ma, benché nel social si siano sentite le voci inneggianti di alcuni appassionati che hanno detto che il campionato del Mondo "si farà" (ma come? Organizzato e portato avanti da chi?), non c'è al momento alcuna comunicazione ufficiale: ci si attenderebbe, infatti, a fronte della latitanza comunicativa attuale, un rilascio stampa ufficiale da parte del ASD "Il Giro d'Italia Run", proprio nell'imminenza della partenza delle diverse delegazioni nazionali alla volta di Torino (42 delegazioni nazionali, per un totale di 330 atleti).
C'è a dire il vero un'apertura positiva, grazie a CUS Torino che si sta assumendo l'onere di portare avanti l'evento, assieme a FIDALPiemonte e IUTA (Italian Association Ultramarathon and Trail),come si apprende un'aggiornamento IAU del 28 marzo, a firma di Hilary Walker, nella sua qualità di Segretario generale della IAU.
C'è da sperare bene, dunque!
Ma ci si pone un ultimo interrogativo. Se è verò che il Campionato del Mondo 24 ore di Torino, grazie all'intervento in extremeis di questi nuovi attoriistituzionali - come veri e propri "dei ex machina" si farà - cercando di fare al meglio possibile (frase che suggerisce l'idea di un'"accettabile approssimazione", non certamente consona ad un Campionato del Mondo la cui qualità tecnica dovrebbe essere ineccepibile), non si comprende perchè, resosi Caporaso indisponibile a causa della precedente "pendenza", non debba essere lo stesso club "Il Giro d'Italia Run", con a capo una guida vicaria, a procedere nella titolarità dell'organizzazione, visto che la società di Caporaso - non si esclusivamente Caporaso, si vorrebbe pensare - avea sviluppato nel corso degli anni con la ripetuta organizzazione della "24 ore di Torino" e di una 100 km su strada ("la 100 km Torino-Saint Vincent") un'appropriata conoscenza e padronanza del know-how di una gara di questo tipo.
Auguriamoci, quindi, che visto che il Capionato del Mondo "si farà", questo improvviso passaggio di mano non debba causare perdita di pezzi della "tecnologia" di una tipologia di una manifestazione atletica che presenta delle sue peculiarità tecniche ed organizzative nella cui gestione non si può certamente improvvisare.

IAU 24H World and European Championships, Turin, 11/12th April 2015. Update 28th March.

Here is latest situation regarding the organization of the IAU 24H World and European Championships in Turin. Further information will be rolled out during the next days so ensure that the Federations/team managers keep an eye on the website for further news. FIDAL and the Italian Club CUS Torino together with the IAU will be doing our best to guarantee the best possible event. More below.
The Italian Club CUS Torino, with the supervision of FIDAL and the support of FIDAL Piemonte Region Committee, is taking charge of all organisational aspects.
Cus Torino is an historical Italian club highly renowned for its skills in events management and organization with a very expert and skilled staff.
They key person is Silvia Bini, the new Event Coordinator.
FIDAL International Department will be the main link between the participating teams and the LOC. So, for any inquiry, please address them to Eleonora Verardi and Antonella Tibaldi and copy in Roberta Russo and myself. All email addresses below.
eleonora.verardi@fidal.it
antonella.tibaldi@fidal.it
roberta.russo@fidal.it

Hillary Walker - IAU (International Association of Ultrarunners)

Cinquantuno maratone in 51 giorni, ora è in carcere per evasione fiscale

Cinquantuno maratone in 51 giorni, ora è in carcere per evasione fiscale

Nel 2008 era entrato nel Guinness dei primati per le sue 51 maratone in altrettanti giorni consecutivi (record che gli è stato poi sottratto da un giapponese). Ora Enzo Caporaso è finito in carcere

http://torino.repubblica.it/cronaca/2015/03/31/news/cinquantuno_maratone_in_51_giorni_ora_e_in_carcere_per_evasione_fiscale-110914157/

6 marzo 2015

Campionato Mondiale 24 ore su strada (+Europeo) 2015: Gli Azzurri si preparano al Mondiale

 

Lo scorso weekend (tra il 28 febbraio e il 1° marzo 2015) si è tenuto il raduno della squadra nazionale di ultramaratona di 24 ore organizzato a Cantalupa (Torino) dall’Associazione Italiana Ultramaratona & Trail (IUTA), in vista dei Campionati del Mondo di 24 Ore, in programma a Torino l’11 e 12 aprile.

Gli atleti convocati sono stati sottoposti a test tecnici, sedute di allenamento intensive e visite mediche al fine di perfezionare la preparazione per i Campionati del Mondo.

Gli ultramaratoneti hanno anche “collaudato” il percorso ufficiale dei Mondiale che si correrà al Parco Ruffini di Torino, un percorso di 2000 metri particolarmente sfidante, che include anche un breve tratto in salita.

Durante la competizione di aprile gli atleti dovranno percorre i 2000 metri di tracciato per 24 ore, giorno e notte, senza sosta.

Gli atleti convocati al raduno sono stati: Daniele Baranzini, Federico Borlenghi, Diego Ciattaglia, Ivan Cudin, Nicolangelo D'Avanzo, Denis Lusi, Andrea Marcato, Tiziano Marchesi, Stefano Montagner, Nerino Paoletti, Paolo Rovera, Antonio Tallarita, Monica Barchetti, Monica Casiraghi, Sonia Lutterotti, Alica Nagyova, Laura Ravani, Sara Valdo e Luisa Zecchino.

Al raduno erano presenti anche Gregorio Zucchinali, presidente della IUTA e Stefano Scevaroli, coordinatore tecnico Fidal per l'ultramaratona e l'ultratrail, che - insieme allo staff tecnico IUTA - hanno osservato e seguito gli atleti durante i test e tutti gli allenamenti.

Le prove svolte nel corso del weekend serviranno allo staff tecnico anche per definire la squadra che gareggerà ai Mondiali.

Appuntamento quindi l’11 e  al12 aprile a Torino per Campionati del Mondo di 24 Ore.

9 febbraio 2015

Recordando 2015. Tracciato dai misuratori FIDAL il circuito di gara del Mondiale 24 ore

Il tracciato su cui si disputerà a Torino il Campionato del Mondo 24 ore, che vedrà una sua anteprima con la 6 ore di Torino

Il tracciato su cui si disputerà a Torino il Campionato del Mondo 24 ore, che vedrà una sua anteprima con la 6 ore di Torino

Finalmente Torino ha il suo tracciato "Mondiale".
E' stato tracciato in questo weekend dai misuratori FIDAL il circuito podistico, interamente ospitato all'interno del Parco Ruffini, che l'11 e il 12 aprile 2015 farà da palcoscenico al Campionato del Mondo ed Europeo di 24 Ore organizzato da Giro d'Italia Run.

Un percorso stimolante e veloce, che prevede ad ogni giro un passaggio sulla pista dello stadio Primo Nebiolo, dove il pubblico potrà, comodamente seduto in tribuna, seguire in diretta sul maxischermo l'evolversi della gara. I 2000 metri certificati del percorso (vedere file allegato) rappresentano un plus speciale per l'evento: la misura “tonda” rende in effetti molto più semplice il conteggio delle distanze percorse dai partecipanti.

In attesa delle due grandi giornate del Mondiale di 24 Ore, fervono i preparativi per RECORDANDO, che il prossimo 1 marzo terrà a battesimo (con padrini e madrine d'eccezione: l'intera squadra della Nazionale di specialità, accompagnata dallo staff dirigenziale, tecnico e medico al gran completo) il nuovissimo tracciato della 6 ORE di Torino, piatto forte di RECORDANDO che prevede anche una gara più breve sulla distanza dei 10 Km. Per i partecipanti sarà il test ideale in cui verificare, su un percorso omologato, la propria condizione dopo la pausa invernale.

Dopo il comunicato della IAU che annunciava il record storico di Paesi partecipanti, con oltre 40 nazioni al via del Campionato Mondiale di 24 Ore, un'altra buona notizia dunque per gli appassionati di Ultramaratona.

Un successo per il movimento nazionale, un successo per la città di Torino non a caso Capitale Europea dello Sport 2015, e un successo per l'atletica piemontese, sia grazie al Comitato Regionale che sta supportando con grande partecipazione l'evento iridato, sia con l'impegno agonistico diretto di almeno due alfieri regionali (Stefano Montagner - Paolo Rovera), componenti della squadra azzurra.

Tutti i podisti piemontesi e non hanno comunque la possibilità di inserire anche il proprio nome, nell'elenco di quanti stanno contribuendo a priori a fare grande questo Mondiale. Recordando del 1 marzo sarà appunto la prova generale del Campionato del Mondo ed Europeo di 24 Ore.

Le IAU sarà presente con alcune delle sue più alte cariche per verificare la tenuta dell'organizzazione e del percorso che l'11 e il 12 aprile, quando tra atleti di varie Nazioni e iscritti alla sezione Open, saranno al via quasi 500 partecipanti: e questa sarà un'altra cifra da record, con il raggiiungimento di un ennesimo primato per Giro d'Italia Run, sodalizio coordinato non a caso dall'uomo dei record Enzo Caporaso.

Appuntamento dunque al 1 marzo, prova generale di quanto succederà l'11-12 aprile.

Maggiori informazioni su www.giroitaliarun.it

 

Il Giro d'Italia Run

Il Giro d'Italia Run

Our goal is to create an unforgettable edition and news like this filled with [...] Il nostro obbiettivo è di realizzare un'edizione indimenticabile e notizie come questa riempiono di [...]

http://www.giroitaliarun.it

22 gennaio 2015

IAU 24H World and European Championships 2015. Diffuso ufficialmente il GIS (General Information Sheet)

Tutti i rappresentanti delle Federazioni nazionali IAU hanno ormai ricevuto The General Information Sheet (GIS), relativo al prossimo Campionato del Mondo IAU 24 ore (27^ edizione), cui è abbinato il 20° campionato Europeo 100 km, e che si svolgerà a Torino tra l'111 e il 12 aprile prossimi, con tutte le necessarie informazioni sulla gara, comprese quelle relative alle sistemazioni e alla logistica.
Questa la news, pubblicata sul sito della IAU il 17.01.2015 (che viene riportato per esteso con inclusi i link che rimandano alla lista degli iscritti, uomini e donne).

IAU 24H World and European Championships, Turin, Italy 11th/12th April 2015.

All IAU Member Federations have been sent the General Information Sheet and the PEF and FEF this afternoon -17th January – with the deadline for the return of the completed PEF by February 1st.

The General Information Sheet (see attached) contains all the information about the race, accommodation and time schedule. Each country will be sent the information about the travel grants which are available for their athletes. We are looking forward to seeing a great turnout of athletes in Turin and we and the Local Organising Committee are hoping that the Federations will respect the deadlines for the PEF February 1st and FEF ( March 1stth) so that the final details and accommodation can be worked out as soon as possible. The early birds will get the most choice!.

Also attached are the latest lists of qualifying 24H performances for travel grants for men and women

see attached) contains all the information about the race, accommodation and time schedule. Each country will be sent the information about the travel grants which are available for their athletes ...

http://iau-ultramarathon.org/index.asp?col001=1203&tmp=tmp1&menu_id=News&submenux=News&more=x&foto=

IAU 24H World and European Championships, Turin, Italy 11th/12th April 2015.(17.01.2015)

http://iau-ultramarathon.org/images/GIS_Torino_vs20150117%20FIN.pdf

Il link al General Information Sheet relativo al Campionato del Mondo (+ Europeo) 24h 2015

22 gennaio 2015

IAU. Media Report from Aspire Zone on the 27th IAU 100 km Championships

The 27th IAU 100km World Championships took place on Nov 21st 2014 in Doha Qatar.   
Please find the Media Report accumulated by Aspire attached here: MEDIA
The event was covered also in 4 TV station, 1 radio station and AZF social media platforms. 
Doha will be hosting the 1st 50km World Championships this year. Date to be announced. 
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. 

Media Report from Aspire on the 27th IAU 100km World Champships The 27th IAU 100km World Championships took place on Nov 21st 2014 in Doha Qatar. Please find the Media Report accumulated by Aspire ...

http://iau-ultramarathon.org/index.asp?col001=1200&tmp=tmp1&menu_id=News&submenux=News&more=x&foto=

Media Report from Aspire on the 27th IAU 100km World Championships (news del 7.01.2015)

http://iau-ultramarathon.org/images/file/Aspire%20Zone%2027th%20IAU%20100km%20World%20%20Championships%20combined%20report%20(1).pdf

Aspire Zone Hosted the 27th IAU 100 km World Championships. Media Report

25 novembre 2014

IAU World Trail Championships 2015 (5^ ed.). Pubblicati sul sito della IUTA i criteri di selezione degli atleti che comporranno la squadra nazionale

IAU World Trail Championships 2015 (5^ ed.). Pubblicati sul sito della IUTA i criteri di selezione degli atleti che comporranno la squadra nazionaleSono stati pubblicati nell'apposita sezione dei Criteri di selezione (MODULI/NORMATIVE/CLASS) del sito web della IUTA (Italian Ultrarunning Trail Association) i Criteri relativi al Mondiale 2015 di Ultra Trail, che si svolgerà il 30 maggio  2015 in Francia ad Annecy.

Denominazione dell'evento. “IAU World Trail Championships 2015” (5^ ed.), in programma il giorno 30 Maggio 2015 ad Annecy (FRA) sulla distanza di 86 km e 5.300D+.
Il Campionato del Mondo Ultratrail si svolgerà in concomitanza dell'evento ultratrail "Tecnica-MaXi-Race" che si svilupperà tra il 29/31 maggio 2015
L'apertura delle iscrizioni é a partire dal 1° dicembre 2014 (e bisogna sbrigarsi perchè l'anno scorso i posti disponibili andarono rapidamente esuariti).
Gli organizzatori si aspettano un centinaio di italiani, ma si puo' fare meglio ed essere la prima nazione dopo la Francia.
Ecco i 7 percorsi disponibili:
  • 86 km 5300 m D+ 
  • 87 km 5300 m D+ in 2 giorni
  • 86 km a staffetta
  • 42 km 2800 m D+
  • 15 km 1050 m D+ solo femminile
  • 15 km 1050 m D+ a partire da 16 anni
  • vertical race 4 km 850 m D+
Il Campionato del Mondo Ultratrail si disputerà sabato 30 maggio 2015.
Criteri di selezione
Premessa. I Campionati Mondiali indetti dalla IAU costituiscono in assoluto gli appuntamenti più importanti di ogni stagione per le ultradistanze. Ad essi potranno prendere parte coloro che avranno dimostrato di poter aspirare ad un risultato di livello qualificato.
Ricordando che la convocazione in maglia azzurra è sempre subordinata ad autonoma valutazione di efficienza e condizione psico-fisica da parte dell’Area Tecnica Iuta e Direzione Tecnico Organizzativa della Federazione Italiana di Atletica Leggera, si ritiene necessario definire i seguenti Criteri di Selezione.
Criteri di selezione per la gara individuale. Nel formulare le proposte di convocazione, da inoltrare alla Federazione Italiana di Atletica Leggera, saranno presi in considerazione i seguenti criteri di valutazione (non in ordine di importanza):
a) le migliori prestazioni ottenute in gare trail, italiane e straniere, con distanze e dislivelli abbastanza simili a quelli del Mondiale 2015, conseguite nel periodo compreso tra la data “1” fino alla data “2” (cfr. “Date di avvicinamento”);
b) il numero di prestazioni ottenute, di cui al capoverso precedente;
c) i risultati tecnici conseguiti in precedenti Campionati Mondiali individuali e a squadre;
d) valorizzazione atleti emergenti, in particolare se giovani, allo scopo di fornire motivazioni ed esperienzedi tipo internazionale.
Criteri di selezione per la gara a squadre. I nominativi che contribuiranno al punteggio di squadra saranno definiti solo alla vigilia della gara, in base alle condizioni di forma di quel momento degli atleti iscritti alla gara individuale.
Date di avvicinamento
1) data decorrenza del periodo di rilevazione di risultati utili degli atleti da selezionare: 01 Gennaio 2014;
2) data ultima del periodo di valutazione di risultati utili degli atleti da selezionare: 22 Marzo 2015;
3) data indicativa per il comunicato ufficiale della lista dei convocati: 25 Marzo 2015;
4) data ultima oltre la quale gli atleti convocati (salvo autorizzazione del Coordinatore Tecnico Federale)non potranno portare a termine gare sulla distanza superiore ai 60 (sessanta) km su qualsiasi terreno
(trail, strada, pista): 26 Aprile 2015
5) data raduno pre-mondiale: 18/19 Aprile o 1/3 Maggio 2015 (in fase di definizione) a BADIA PRATAGLIA (AR)
6) data evento: 30 Maggio 2015
Accettazione della proposta di convocazione. Tutti gli atleti selezionati dovranno firmare per accettazione la proposta di convocazione, nel cui documento:
- dovranno dichiarare di adeguarsi alle norme previste dalla Fidal in materia di autocertificazione antidoping ed in materia di comportamento etico;
- dovranno essere iscritti a una società FIDAL con relativa tessera;
- si impegneranno altresì a partecipare al raduno pre-mondiale.

Segui il link

24 novembre 2014

IAU 100 km World Championships 2014 (27^ ed.). Il comunicato della FIDAL e i ringraziamenti espressi dal Presidente della IUTA: Grazie, Azzurri, per il cuore!

IAU 100 km World Championships 2014 (27^ ed.). Il comunicato della FIDAL e i ringraziamenti espressi dalPresidente della IUTA: Grazie, Azzurri, per il cuore!

(Dal sito della FIDAL) Il 21 novembre 2014 a Doha (Qatar) si sono disputati i Mondiali di 100km. Tra gli uomini, successo individuale e per team degli Stati Uniti che conquistano l'oro con Max King (6h27:43) davanti allo svedese Jonas Buud (6h32:04) e allo spagnolo Jose Antonio Requejp (6h37:01).
La selezione italiana ha chiuso al quinto posto (21h24:42) dietro a USA (20h08:05), Giappone (20h55:09), Gran Bretagna (20h57:50) e Svezia (21h24:42).
A livello individuale ottavo Alberico Di Cecco (6h51:14), 23° Hermann Achmuller (7h15:00), 27° Daniele Palladino (7h18:28) e 68° l'ex iridato Giorgio Calcaterra (8h30:00), mentre Paolo Bravi e Marco Boffo non sono riusciti a portare a termine la gara.
Al femminile, oro e bronzo finiscono al collo delle britanniche Ellie Greenwood (7h30:48) e Joasia Zakrzewski (7h42:02); argento alla giapponese Chiyuki Mochizuki (7h38:23). Gran Bretagna leader anche a squadre (22h56:27) davanti a Giappone (23h22:32) e Russia (23h53:31).
Poca fortuna per la formazione italiana: l'unica a tagliare il traguardo è stata Barbara Cimmarusti (venticinquesima in 8h46:04), mentre Monica Carlin e Cristina Pitonzo sono costrette al ritiro da un infortunio.

IAU 100 km World Championships 2014 (27^ ed.). Il comunicato della FIDAL e i ringraziamenti espressi dalPresidente della IUTA: Grazie, Azzurri, per il cuore!(Le dichiarazioni della IUTA e i ringraziamenti espressi dal suo presidente Gregorio Zucchinali) Grazie, Azzurri, per il cuore. A poche ore dalla conclusione del Mondiale della 100 km di cui eravamo campioni del mondo uscenti, un particolare ringraziamento giunge dal Presidente IUTA Gregorio Zucchinali per l'impegno profuso dalle azzurre e dagli azzurri in questa trasferta. 

A fronte di un percorso estremamente duro, tutti gli azzurri, nessuno escluso, hanno dato il massimo possibile in modo encomiabile, dimostrando, semmai ce ne fosse stato ancora bisogno, che i valori dell'ultramaratona fanno grande lo sport italiano. E' stata una trasferta molto difficile, ma la coesione del gruppo ha fatto si che, nonostante non siamo sul podio, il risultato maschile ci pone ai primi posti nel mondo prima di nazioni storicamente importanti e tra le donne, nonostante la sfortuna di due infortuni, abbiamo la conferma dei valori e del cuore messo in questa competizione.

A tutti gli atleti, a tutto lo staff, ai numerosi appassionati che ci hanno seguiti idealmente in questa trasferta e a quanti hanno voluto essere qui con noi un GRAZIE con l'orgoglio di aver rappresentato il nostro Paese.

 

(Una nota di Ultramaratone Maratone Dintorni) Dal sito della IAU (Report of the Jury of Appeal) si evince che i giudici di gara hanno accolto il ricorso di USA e GB nei confronti della squadra russa femminile e maschile, poichè due delle donne e un uomo non indossavano in corso di gara la divisa regolamentere approvata dalla propria federazione.
Ilricorso, sulla base delle evidenze, è stato accolto e, a causa di ciò sia la squadra maschile sia quella femminile non hanno più avuto il numero minimo di atleti a tagliare il traguardo. Di conseguenza nella classifica a squadre la Russia, sia in campo femminile sia in campo maschile è stata espunta,senza che fossero modificate peraltro le posizioni individuali.
Il provvedimento ha colpito soltanto la Russia in quanto team.

 

23 novembre 2014

IAU 100 km World Championships 2014 (27^ ed.). Il report finale ufficiale dal sito della IAU. Per irregolarità è stata esclusa la Russia dalla classifica a squadre

IAU 100 km World Championships 2014 (27^ ed.). Il report finale ufficiale dal sito della IAU. Per irregolarità è stata esclusa la Russia dalla classifica a squadreS'è concluso con la cerimonia protocollare delle premiazioni il 27°Campionato del Mondo IAU 100 km (IAU 100 km World Championships), a Doha, Qatar.
La gara si è disputata nell'Aspire Zone, su di un circuito di 5 km da ripetere 20 volte. Una partecipazione sfortunata per i colori italiani, che non ha consentito di cogliere i risultati attesi.
La competizione si è svolta prevalentemente in notturna, con la partenza - ora locale - alle 18.00 (16.00 ora italiana) del 21 novembre 2014
La temperatura non è stata troppo elevata: alla partenza, infatti si registravano 20° gradi.
Si sono svolti contestualmente anche il Campionato del Mondo 100 km Master e quello della GCC, cioè della confederazione degli Stati del Golfo.
Il Campionato del mondo si è svolto in maniera ineccepibile, con risultati di rilievo tecnico e con il record, registrato per la prima volta, di 13 uomini che hanno finito con tempi inferiori a 7 ore e 10 donne che hanno concluso sotto le 8 ore.
Al termine della cerimonia delle premiazioni è stato dato l'annuncio che Il prossimo campionato del Mondo 100 km si svolgerà a Winschoten in Olanda. 

Di seguito il report finale dal sito ufficiale della IAU e i link alle classifiche ufficialmente approvate, pubblicate con un certo ritardo a causa del ricorso presentato dalle squadra di Gran Bretagna ed USA, poiché alcuni membri della squadra femminile russa (ed uno di quella maschile) non indossavano durante la gara l'abbigliamento previsto dalle propria federazione nazionale.
Il ricorso, accolto e valutato dai giudici di gara, ha portato alla non validazione dei risultati della squadra russa sia in campo maschile sia in campo femminile, con una conseguente variazione nella classifica a squadre. 

King and Greenwood take IAU 100km World Titles! The 27th IAU 100km World Championships took place on 21st November 2014 in Doha Qatar. This was the first time the championships were held in the Middle East. The race was hosted on Aspire grounds in Doha and took runners around the facility in a 5km loop. 

There were two hundred athletes in the field representing thirty eight countries which was a record for the number of countries being represented at IAU world championships. There was also a Masters 100km Championships and the Inaugural 100km GCC Championships being run concurrently.

In the Men’s race, Max King (USA) won the world championships with a time of 6:27:43. Jonas Buud (SWE) finished in 2nd place running 6:32:04 and Jose Antonio Requejo (ESP) finished in 3rd place in a time of 6:37:01.

The starting men’s field was quite deep with three runners, Vasily Larkin (RUS), Steve Way (GBR) and defending champion Giorgio Calcaterra (ITA) all having run within minutes of each other. The pre-race favorites were all in the running with Larking taking an early lead with Nojo Hideo (JPN). The chasing group contained Way, Calcaterra, Buud, King, Alberico Di Cecco (ITA) and ten other runners.

The race conditions were not too warm, with temperatures in mid to low 20 Celsius and it was brave move for Larkin to take the lead. As the race wore on, Larkin lost his lead to the chase group with King taking the lead around the 60km mark. Buud running his trademark race of chasing from the back started coming strong in the third quarter of the race to take command of the silver place. Requejo running most of the race with Asier Cuevas (ESP) faded for a couple of laps after the half way point but then picked up the pace to take the bronze medal.

In the team competition, United States of America won the men’s title with a combined time of 20:08:06. Japan won 2nd place with 20:55:09 and Great Britain took third place with 20:57:01.

Ellie Greenwood (GBR) took the women’s race and became world champion with a time of 7:30:48. Chiyuki Mochizuki (JPN) finished 2nd running 7:38:23. Joasia Zakrzewski (GBR) finished in the 3rd place with 7:42:02.

The women’s field was as deep as the men’s field.  Defending Champions Amy Sproston (USA), Monica Carlin (ITA) and Irina Antrapova (RUS) all were having times within a couple of minutes of each other in the last three years. It was Rita Nordsveen (NOR) who took the early lead being familiar with the race course having run it three weeks back at the 50km World Trophy Final. The chase group behind her included all the pre-race favourites and Croatian trio of Marija Vrajic, Nikolina Sustic and Veronika Jurisic.

The lead was relinquished a few laps later when Sproston feeling strong took first place. She ran well until 100 km specialist Vrajic running in the pack behind Sproston took over the lead. Greenwood feeling strong took over the chase group and placed herself firmly as the leader around the 55km mark. She kept this lead until the very end. Mochizuki paced herself very well and took over the field in the later stages to claim second place. Zakrzewski with a second place finish recently at the Trophy Final ran the course well and finished in a strong third place.

In the team competition, Great Britain took the top honours with a combined time of 22:56:27. Japan took the silver medal with 23:22:32 and the United States of America took third place with 24:05:25.

A new record was also created with thirteen men finishing under 7 hours and ten women finishing under 8 hours.
An outstanding performance by the athletes in a very deep field.  The top 5 male and female athletes shared a total purse of $10,000.

Aspire hosted an outstanding championships.
They will be the site of the IAU 50km World Championships from 2015-2017.
Next year the 100km World Championships will take place in Winschoten, the Netherlands.

Nadeem Khan
Director of Communications
nadeem.khan@iau-ultramarathon.org


Top Men:
1) Max King USA 6:27:43
2) Joans Buud NED 6:32:04
3) Jose Antonio Requejo ESP 6:37:01
4) Hideo Nojo JPN 6:39:21
5) Yoshiki Takada JPN 6:46:47
Top Women:
1) Ellie Greenwood GBR 7:30:48
2) Chuyuki Mochizuki JPN 7:38:23
3) Joasia Zakrzewski GBR 7:42:02
4) Jo Meek GBR 7:43:37
5) Irina Antropova RUS 7:44:26

Men’s Team
1) United States of America 20:08:06
2) Japan 20:55:09
3) Great Britain 20:57:51
 
Women’s Team
1) Great Britain 22:56:24
2) Japan 23:22:32
3) United States of America 24:05:25
IAU 100K World Championships, Doha, Qatar, 21st November 2014. Final Results for the Individual and Team Championships.  With apologies for delay but here now are the final results for both the Mens and Ladies individual Championships and also the Team Championships.
Here are the final results for the Individual Championships and then also the results  for the Team Championships. 
The latter result differ from the interim results due to a protest being upheld for the reasons attached in the decision of the Jury of Appeal.
 
Many congratulations to our 2014 Champions Ellie Greenwood (GBR) and Max King (USA),  our silver medallists Chiyuki Mochizuki (JPN) and Jonas Buud (SWE) and bronze medallists Joasia Zakrzewski (GBR) and Jose Antonio Requejo.  
The winning teams were GBR and USA for the Ladies and Mens’ teams respectively. 
Also very well done indeed to all the  131 finishers  for a very exciting  competition .
22 novembre 2014

IAU 100 km World Championships 2014 (27^ ed.). L'andamento della gara e iI link alle classifiche ancora non ufficiali

Championships 2014 (27^ ed.). L'andamento della gara e iI link alle classifiche ancora non ufficiali

S'è concluso con la cerimonia protocollare delle premiazioni il 27°Campionato del Mondo IAU 100 km (IAU 100 km World Championships), a Doha, Qatar.
La gara si è disputata nell'Aspire Zone, su di un circuito di 5 km da ripetere 20 volte. Una partecipazione sfortunata per i colori italiani, che non ha consentito di cogliere i risultati attesi.
La competizione si è svolta prevalentemente in notturna, con la partenza - ora locale - alle 18.00 (16.00 ora italiana) del 21 novembre 2014. 
Si sono svolti contestualmente anche il Campionato del Mondo 100 km Master e quello della GCC, cioè della confederazione degli Stati del Golfo

(rielaborazione della fonte 4Marathon) Il miglior risultato in chiave azzurra è stato l'ottavo posto assoluto nella classifica individuale mschile di Alberico Di Cecco (al traguardo in 6h51'14) e, grazie a questo risultato, anche il quinto posto ottenuto nella prova a squadre maschile, dove ci si attendeva l’ennesimo squillo del tre volte iridato Giorgio Calcaterra.
Il campione romano ha però accusato problemi fisici sin dalle prime battute, in particolare alle gambe e in sede addominale, ma ha voluto ugualmente concludere la prova con un tempo superiore alle 8 ore e mezza.
Così ha dicharato Giorgio Calcaterra al termine della sofferta gara: "... so solo che oggi non andavo proprio, stanchezza, male all'addome e a un fianco. Ho fatto sicuramente degli errori, ma questo non mi giustifica, complimenti a chi è arrivato prima di me. Il mio tempo è stato di 8:30'04" ufficioso. Qui sono le 03:42 della notte, ora mangio un panino e vado a riposare. Comunque sappiate che ce l'ho messa tutta!".

Nella gara maschile la prima parte di gara ha visto protagonisti Vasily Larkin e Hideo Nojo, con un ritmo folle che li ha visti passare al 20° sotto il record mondiale. Una tattica che non ha pagato visto che entrambi sono finiti fuori dal podio. La naturale selezione ha portato l’americano Max King al comando dopo il 60° km, con una leadership che non avrebbe più mollato per chiudere vittorioso in 6h27’43”, nuovo record americano migliorato di 6 minuti dopo ben 19 anni. Alle sue spalle per la quarta volta lo svedese Jonas Buud ha conquistato la medaglia d’argento, un primato inarrivabile il suo, in 6h32’04” con quasi due minuti recuperati al leader nella fase finale. Terzo lo spagnolo José Antonio Requejo, bronzo europeo lo scorso annom, in 6h37’01” davanti a Nojo (6h39’21” e all’altro giapponese Yoshiki Takada (6h46’47”).

Nella classifica a squadre oro agli Usa davanti a Giappone e Gran Bretagna con anche la Svezia davanti ai nostri. Tornando agli italiani, dietro Di Cecco sono giunti Hermann Achmuller, 23° in 7h15’00” e Daniele Palladino, 27° in 7h18’28”

IAU 100 km World Championships 2014 (27^ ed.). L'andamento della gara e iI link alle classifiche ancora non ufficialiPer la sua prima parte la gara femminile sembrava seguire il copione previsto con la scatenata campionessa uscente americana Amy Sproston solitaria al comando fino al 45°km, ma poi la fatica ha iniziato a farsi sentire e la Sproton è stata risucchiata indietro, mentre è rinvenuta forte la britannica Ellie Greenwood.
Il suo vantaggio inizialmente è rimasto pressoché stabile, ma negli ultimi due giri ha invece incrementato fino a chiudere in 7h30’48” con quasi 8' sulla giapponese Chiyuki Mochizuki, seconda in 7h38’23” per conquistare il suo secondo titolo mondiale.

A completare la splendida giornata britannica il bronzo della connazionale Jo Zakhzewski, alla quale Doha porta evidentemente fortuna visto che era già sul podio tre settimane prima nello Iau 50 km World Trophy Final, 7h42’02” il suo tempo finale.
Fuori dal podio l’altra britannica Jo Meek, per solo 1’35” e la russa Irina Antropova, a 2’24” dal terzo posto. Prima italiana Barbara Cimmarusti, 25^ in 8h46’04”. Matematico l'Oro a squadre per la Gran Bretagna, davanti a Giappone e Russia.

 

 

IAU 100K World Championships Doha 2014 Unofficial results. in the following excel spreadsheets, you will find the unofficial results of the IAU 100K World Championships. The follow files contain the results as at 10 hrs ( 04.00 am) today. These are the raw excel files for the individual championships, the IAU Team results and the World Masters Championships

